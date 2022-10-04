Gather (GTH) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Gather (GTH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Gather has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $120,354.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gather has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Gather coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,341.84 or 1.00011420 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00049745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 411,270,025 coins and its circulating supply is 199,746,653 coins. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

