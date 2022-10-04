Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS) Short Interest Update

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 616,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Gelesis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gelesis during the first quarter worth $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Gelesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gelesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gelesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Gelesis during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Gelesis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock.

Gelesis Stock Performance

Gelesis Company Profile

Shares of GLS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 29,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gelesis has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

(Get Rating)

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

