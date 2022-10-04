Gems Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,534.00 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Gems has a market cap of $155,186.87 and $28,534.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.50 or 0.99977376 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004755 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079159 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. The official website for Gems is gems.org. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

