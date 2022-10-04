General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $220.53 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.70. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.