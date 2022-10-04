Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Up 11.7% in September

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Gentex by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,797.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,976 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 18.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,217,000 after acquiring an additional 762,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4,100.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 678,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,610. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $463.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

