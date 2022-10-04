Ghost Trading Up 9% Over Last Week (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Ghost has traded up 9% against the dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $379.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ghost

GHOST is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,641,207 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

