Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 16,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 146,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$28.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.40.

About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 38,681 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

