Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Boosted by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 4.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $65.01. 640,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

