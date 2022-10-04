GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.41 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.46.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $53.21. 18,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,221. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of -34.97. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.