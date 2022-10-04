Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Global Net Lease has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 2,666.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.2%.
Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -155.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
