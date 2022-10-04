Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 2,666.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.2%.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -155.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after buying an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after buying an additional 58,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.