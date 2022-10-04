Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Up 12.9% in September

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Global Ship Lease Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $30.02.
Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
