Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Up 12.9% in September

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $30.02.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 24.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.