Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 711,355 shares.The stock last traded at $69.20 and had previously closed at $66.84.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

