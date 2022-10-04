GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Volume Hits $98.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $164,568.34 and $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,574.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00277810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00139722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00727272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.19 or 0.00593814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00592811 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

