Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Down 7.5% in September

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Shares of GMED opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

