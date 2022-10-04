Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 310,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,216,364 shares.The stock last traded at $8.77 and had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $2,202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 2,069.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 604,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 576,405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gold Fields by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,929,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,133,000 after buying an additional 351,849 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Gold Fields by 24.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

