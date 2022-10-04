Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GTIM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

