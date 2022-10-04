GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Down 2.2%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.47. 59,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,411,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EAF. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in GrafTech International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GrafTech International by 855.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

