Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 200001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. The company holds interests in the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

