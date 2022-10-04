Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $203.90 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $177.31 and a one year high of $230.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $315.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

