GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 12,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,138,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,092. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. Research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

