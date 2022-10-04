Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Down 7.2% in September

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Guardant Health Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $67,202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after purchasing an additional 697,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,555,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $121.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

