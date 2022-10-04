Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $1.85 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Gulden has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00274331 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001302 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016849 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003763 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,269,469 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is www.gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

