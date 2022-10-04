Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 137,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 1.7% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $113,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of PSQ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 579,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,147,018. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

