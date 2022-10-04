Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,222 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $7.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.00. 38,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,600. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

