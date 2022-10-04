Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $9.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.41.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

