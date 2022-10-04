Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $68,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,895 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. 425,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,869,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

