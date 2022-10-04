Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TBT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. 223,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,440,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

