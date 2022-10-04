Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000. Valero Energy makes up approximately 6.0% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 143.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.36. The stock had a trading volume of 58,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,327. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $112.71.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.