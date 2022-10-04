GYSR (GYSR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,217.00

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. GYSR has a market capitalization of $636,634.75 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYSR coin can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GYSR alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GYSR Coin Profile

The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official website is gysr.io. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io.

GYSR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYSR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYSR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYSR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYSR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.