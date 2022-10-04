GYSR (GYSR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,217.00

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. GYSR has a market capitalization of $636,634.75 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYSR coin can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
GYSR Coin Profile
The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official website is gysr.io. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io.
GYSR Coin Trading
