Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 939,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 10.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 235,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,647 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.03. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.20 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 52.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

