Handshake Market Capitalization Achieves $18.94 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Handshake has a market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $78,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,519.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00278190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00139966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00729545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.82 or 0.00592689 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 533,126,814 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

