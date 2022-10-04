Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes $16.19 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.8% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,121. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

