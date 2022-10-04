Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes $31.28 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,280,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.30. 80,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.23 and its 200 day moving average is $240.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

