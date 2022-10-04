Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.42

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 7289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Harmonic Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,585 shares of company stock worth $2,952,726. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $77,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

