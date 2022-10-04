Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Sells $504,800.00 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Harrow Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HROW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.82. 356,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,330. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.29.
Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $7,253,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 49.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 360.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 104,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 665,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 97,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
Featured Articles
