Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Sells $504,800.00 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HROW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.82. 356,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,330. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $7,253,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 49.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 360.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 104,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 665,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 97,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Articles

