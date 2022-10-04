Head to Head Review: FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) & DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of FaZe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of DraftKings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FaZe has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06% DraftKings -99.14% -88.80% -37.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FaZe and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FaZe and DraftKings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A DraftKings $1.30 billion 10.00 -$1.52 billion ($3.79) -4.06

FaZe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FaZe and DraftKings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A DraftKings 0 10 11 0 2.52

DraftKings has a consensus target price of $27.71, suggesting a potential upside of 79.92%. Given DraftKings’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than FaZe.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states. Its Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states. The company's daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. In addition, it offers DraftKings Marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions, as well as owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

