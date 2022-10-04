HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.