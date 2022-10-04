Hemington Wealth Management Acquires 173,362 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,362 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 10.4% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $26,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

