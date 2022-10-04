Hemington Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,348. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $88.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79.

