Hemington Wealth Management Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.5% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.