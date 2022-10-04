Hemington Wealth Management Sells 1,105 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.98. 25,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

