Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 16,960 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,874,344,000 after buying an additional 6,558,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,678,000 after buying an additional 5,045,798 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after buying an additional 4,920,722 shares during the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,131,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after buying an additional 2,594,203 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. 605,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,104,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PBR. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

