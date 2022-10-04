Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tata Motors by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Tata Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 133,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tata Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Price Performance

Tata Motors stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. 14,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.