Henry James International Management Inc. Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Elbit Systems makes up about 3.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Elbit Systems worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Elbit Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Elbit Systems stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.42. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.20 and a 12 month high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

