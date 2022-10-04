Henry James International Management Inc. Has $607,000 Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of WNS by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in WNS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 55,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WNS traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,553. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.16.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

