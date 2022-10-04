Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 15,997 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,997 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 316.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE KB traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,108. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.88.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

