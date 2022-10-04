Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 221,193 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 221,193 shares during the period. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) accounts for approximately 1.7% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ERIC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

Shares of ERIC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. 1,329,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,643,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

