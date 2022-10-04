Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 48,030 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,030 shares during the period. CAE accounts for approximately 2.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CAE worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.7% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

CAE Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. 11,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

CAE Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.