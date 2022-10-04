Henry James International Management Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.21. 251,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

