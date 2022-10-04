Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Down 9.5% in September

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 814,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HEPA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HEPA Get Rating ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.46% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

